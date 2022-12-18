SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf.
According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department and stealing a deputy’s car with a K9 in it.
Deputies took his fingerprints and mugshot before placing him in handcuffs. He is currently being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail. He was given a bond of $500. Hopefully, Santa and his reindeer can make a quick trip down to bail him out.
“We hope our citizens feel safe this holiday season knowing that this little trickster is behind bars,” read the post.
