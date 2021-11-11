Santa Rosa County receives grant to improve stormwater infrastructure

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County announced Nov. 9 that the county received a $499,075 grant to improve their stormwater infrastructure.

The new filtration systems filter out pollutants before they end up in stormwater systems. Santa Rosa County will use more eco-friendly alternatives like:

Vegetated bioswales

Tree boxes

Permeable surfaces

The grassy area pictured above is a bioswale. The soil in the bioswale collects run-off water and filters it so the water is treated before heading off to a storm drain. Also pictured above is a permeable parking lot. The parking lots may look normal, but it is actually designed to route run-off water much like a storm drain would.

All three filtering systems will be used at the 8.6-acre Santa Rosa County Administrative Complex so data can be collected by the University of Florida Milton Watershed Lab.