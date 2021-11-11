Santa Rosa County receives grant to improve stormwater infrastructure

Santa Rosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Santa Rosa County Seal_423703

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County announced Nov. 9 that the county received a $499,075 grant to improve their stormwater infrastructure. 

The new filtration systems filter out pollutants before they end up in stormwater systems. Santa Rosa County will use more eco-friendly alternatives like:

  • Vegetated bioswales 
  • Tree boxes
  • Permeable surfaces

The grassy area pictured above is a bioswale. The soil in the bioswale collects run-off water and filters it so the water is treated before heading off to a storm drain. Also pictured above is a permeable parking lot. The parking lots may look normal, but it is actually designed to route run-off water much like a storm drain would.

All three filtering systems will be used at the 8.6-acre Santa Rosa County Administrative Complex so data can be collected by the University of Florida Milton Watershed Lab.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories