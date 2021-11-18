Santa Rosa County man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting girlfriend’s child

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after a Santa Rosa County Judge found him guilty of Sexual Battery charges.

Dean Bruno Lainhart was found guilty of two counts of Capital Sexual Battery Upon a Person less than 12 years of age.

In addition to this charge, Lainhart will face two concurrent sentences:

30 years in prison for the charge of Sexual Battery While in a Position of Familial or Custodial Authority, Lewd & Lascivious Molestation upon a Person Under 12.

15 years in prison for the charge of Lewd & Lascivious Molestation Upon a Person Older than 12.

Since the two charges are concurrent, Lainhart will serve all his sentences at the same time, meaning his time in prison will account for both his life sentence and the 45 years for the other concurrent charges.

Lainhart was charged last October for sexually assaulting his live-in girlfriend’s child.

He is also designated as a sexual predator.