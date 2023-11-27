SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An inmate at the Santa Rosa County Jail died Sunday during a “use of force incident,” News 5 has learned.

A news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was being housed in the Santa Rosa facility.

“Incidents like this deeply affect us all,” read the release. “We value the lives of all the members of our community and those in our custody.

“This incident is currently being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, with whom we are working with fully.

“We ask for your patience as this thorough investigation ensues.

“It is at times like these that our agency self-assesses and evaluates our current practices to ensure we are operating in the best interests of the community.”

