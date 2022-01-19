Santa Rosa County holding waste tire amnesty day at Central Landfill

Driving with worn-out or damaged tires is not only dangerous but also against the rules and guidelines of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. In the event of being caught driving vehicles with unsafe tires, there will be points of demerit that could affect a carrier’s CSA score.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Environmental Department will hold a waste tire amnesty day at the Central Landfill.

Vehicle tires can be taken to Central Landfill on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Only 8 tires will be accepted per Santa Rosa County resident free of charge with proof of photo ID.

Tires from commercial shops or vendors will not be accepted.

Santa Rosa County residents can drop off their tires during regular operating hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information call the Santa Rosa County Environmental Department at 850-981-7135.

The Central Landfill is at 6337 Da Lisa Road in Milton 32583.