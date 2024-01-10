SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An extra layer of protection for students and staff. That’s what the School Guardian program is all about at Santa Rosa County District Schools.

“Having that additional layer of an extra set of eyes to check doors, look for strangers, check parking lots, it just helps,” Santa Rosa County District Schools Safety Director Daniel Hahn said.

The district is looking for qualified guardian applicants, who have law enforcement, security or military background, pass a series of background checks and evaluations, and complete more than 140 hours of training with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

School guardians work in addition to law enforcement already staffed at schools.

“They rotate schools, and if there’s a particular need then we’ll station them there to supplement law enforcement. But we do have law enforcement in every single school in Santa Rosa County,” Hahn said.

The state program came about after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

Santa Rosa is one of 49 counties to participate.

“It’s ever-evolving. Florida is on top of school safety,” Hahn said.

But Hahn said it starts at home.

“Parents being involved in their children’s activities and knowing what they’re doing is critical to school safety,” Hahn said. “Report anything that you consider a threat so that we can address it.”

The part-time position pays $25 an hour, and those interested have until Jan. 19 to apply.

More information can be found here.