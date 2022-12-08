SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with insurance fraud earlier this week. According to his arrest report, the insurance fraud was due to him not having insurance on a van when he got into a wreck, then adding the van to his coverage plan and filing a claim two hours later.

According to Corey Jones arrest report, on Sept. 27, 2022, a special investigator with USAA Insurance Company filed a complaint with the Department of Financial Services, Bureau of Insurance Fraud alleging Jones had committed insurance fraud.

On Sept. 17, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report, Jones’ 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Van was involved in a traffic crash on U.S. Hwy 90 and Davenport Lane in Santa Rosa County. The report listed Jones as a passenger in the van during the crash. The time of the crash was reported at 11:58 a.m. At 1:52 p.m., Jones filed an insurance claim to USAA in reference to the crash. At 4:09 p.m., Jones called USAA stating he had just filed a claim for his Chrysler Town and Country, saying the accident was “their fault.”

On Sept. 27, the special agent with USAA and Jones had a conversation where the agent asked Jones if he logged into the USAA app and added coverage after the wreck. After sending photos of a phone log, the agent then said, “So, it sounds like at this point, what you’re telling me is that you knowingly provided false or incorrect information to the presentation of the claim. Is that correct?”

Jones answer was redacted in the arrest report.

On Dec. 5, a lieutenant interviewed the driver of the van, who said she believed the van was insured at the time, and “Jones had changed the insurance over from the RAV 4 to the van.” Approximately four hours after the crash, the driver of the van said Jones told her the vehicle was not insured and he had added the van to his insurance policy after the crash occurred.

According to the arrest report, had USAA known these details, they would not have issued a policy or allowed a claim to be initiated.

“Had this claim been based on the false material information received, the amount was estimated at $8,199.00,” the report said.

Jones was arrested Dec. 6, and was booked in the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $2,500 bond. He was released four hours later.

SRCSO said Jones was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Once arrested, Jones was “terminated.”