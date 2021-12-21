Santa Rosa County deputy helps family after devastating house fire

Santa Rosa County

Deputy Birch helps a little girl in need.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office surprised a little girl with clothes and toys after her family’s home was destroyed in a fire.

Deputy Jessie Birch heard the family lost everything in a house fire on Friday, Dec. 10., including two of their dogs. She reached out to other resources about getting things for the girl to make sure she still had a good Christmas.

Public Information Officer with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Rich Aloy said, “Deputy Birch is an outstanding school resource officer. We’re really proud of her for helping this family, especially during the holidays.”

According to Sgt. Aloy, the family was already going through a difficult time before the house fire due to a family member’s death. The family is doing ok and have another place to stay.

