SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested and fired following an insurance fraud investigation, according to a release from SRCSO.

Corey Jones was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to the SRCSO. His charges are not available at this time and it is unclear which agency arrested Jones.

“The Bureau of Insurance Fraud with the Department of Financial Services notified us that they were investigating Dep Jones and that it was likely that an arrest would ensue,” reads the release.

SRCSO said Jones was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Once arrested, Jones was “terminated.”

There are no other details available at this time.