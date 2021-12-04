Adopt Me

Santa Rosa County Animal Services to temporarily waive adoption fees

Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal Services announced Dec. 2 that all adoption pet fees will be temporarily waived as part of the Empty the Shelters event.

This yearly event temporarily reduces adoption fees in the hopes that more people will adopt a pet and reduce overcrowding in shelters. The adoption fees are covered by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Adoption fees will be waived from Dec. 6 to Dec. 20. 

To find animals available for adoption or make an appointment for a shelter visit, here.

