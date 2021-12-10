Santa Rosa County Animal Services to offer residents a chance to foster pets during the holiday season

This Christmas, let your dog join in the fun with its own holiday sweater.

SANTA ROSA, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal Services is hosting a Christmas foster program this holiday season.

The foster program gets pets out of the shelter and helps them adjust to life with humans. The program also helps shelters by reducing the number of pets they have to care for during the holidays, according to a news release from Santa Rosa County Animal Services.

The shelter will provide all the times to need to foster a pet:

Food

Toys

Treats

Harness

Leash

Foster pets will be available for pickup Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Santa Rosa County Animal Services at 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton.

Residents will return the foster pets Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Residents must fill out a foster application by Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. To view the application, click here.

All pets available for adoption can be fostered. To look at the shelter’s pets, click here.