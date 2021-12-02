Santa Rosa County Animal Services to host pet photos with Santa

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — To celebrate the holidays, Santa Rosa County Animal Services is offering residents a chance for their pets to get a picture with Santa.

Residents will have a 15 minute photo session with Santa, and are guaranteed to receive one edited, digital photo of their pet with Santa.

Residents are allowed to bring two pets per session. Pets must be cats or dogs.

The photo event is free, but $5 donations are strongly encouraged.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Rosa County Animal Services.

The photo sessions will be first-come first-served on the day of the event.

If you would like to reserve a session, click here.