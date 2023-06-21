SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Cat and dog owners in Santa Rosa County can get microchips for their pets at a reduced-cost clinic this Saturday, according to a release from Santa Rosa County Animal Services.

The drive-through clinic will be held by Santa Rosa County Animal Services at 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Only Santa Rosa County residents are eligible for the microchips, which will cost $10 and can only be paid for in cash.

Animal Services says that only cats and dogs can be given microchips and that “all animals must be secured in the vehicle and cats should be secured in a carrier,” the release read.

Pet owners are encouraged to register online before the clinic. Participants should get to the clinic by taking Pine Forest Road southbound towards Animal Services, then exiting on Carroll Road, a map of the route shows.