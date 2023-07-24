SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County commissioners are speaking out against a proposal that could impact ports all across the Gulf Coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering a rule that would set a 10-knot speed limit for vessels in some parts of the Gulf of Mexico that are 100 to 400 meters deep. The proposal could also ban nighttime travel in those areas.

NOAA said this would protect endangered whales in the Gulf of Mexico.

Santa Rosa County commissioners are drafting a resolution to state their opposition to the rule.

“I mean this would restrict speed boats and people’s freedom off our coast,” Commissioner James Calkins said. “For them to be told by the federal government that they got to go less than 10 knots. I mean that’s less than 10 miles per hour. That’s ridiculous and wrong.”

The Florida Ports Council argues the rule could hinder activity at four of the state’s ports including the Port of Pensacola.