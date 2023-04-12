MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County commissioners are speaking out against a Florida House bill that would take away local tourism tax dollars.

House Bill 7053 would cut state funding for “Visit Florida.” Instead, each county would send a percentage of its tax revenue to the state tourism marketing agency.

“What they’re asking us to do is basically fund Visit Florida out of county bed tax revenues,” Commissioner Colten Wright said.

Last fiscal year, the tourist development tax, or bed tax, in Santa Rosa County generated more than $6.3 million. That money can be used for the county’s own marketing, beach maintenance and construction of tourist-related facilities.

If the bill passes, counties would have to give two or five percent of its bed tax revenue to the state.

“I don’t think it’s good for us,” Wright said. “I don’t think it’s good for the citizens. I don’t think it’s good for Santa Rosa County and I think the state’s just looking for a way for us to help fund something for them so they can stop spending state tax dollars to do so.”

Under the proposal, after three years, counties would have the option to keep their revenue and not support the state marketing program.

“For them to spend ya know millions of dollars to show us where Florida is, that is ridiculous,” Commissioner Kerry Smith said. “When I see that for Florida or Hawaii, a lot of people they’re not looking for an ad to see these things and a lot of us we see it as wasted money in the first place.”

The bill is heading through committees. Commissioners will vote Thursday to send a letter to the state legislature voicing their opposition to the bill.