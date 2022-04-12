MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County commissioner is blaming the Florida Department of Agriculture for a prescribed burn that got out of control last week, causing evacuations and burning nearly 200 acres in his county.

Commissioner James Calkins, who represents District 3 in Santa Rosa County, made the eyebrow-raising allegations at a meeting Monday night. Calkins blamed Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and her political affiliation for the fire. The majority of Santa Rosa County voters have historically been registered members of the Republican Party.

“The head of the Florida Department of Agriculture is Nikki Fried. She’s the only Democrat in the state that’s in the cabinet,” Calkins said. “What happened in Santa Rosa County was intentional.”

Calkins was referring to a prescribed burn that got out of control Friday and burned over the weekend. At last check, the fire was 90% contained.

The Florida Forest Service, managed by the state agriculture department, approved a permit Thursday for the Northwest Florida Water Management District to complete the prescribed burn near Garcon Point Road in Milton.

Despite windy, unfavorable conditions on Friday, the water management district started the burn, and it quickly grew in winds near 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour in the area.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday the Florida Forest Service asked for a “spot forecast” the night before the fire began. The weather service responded and stated there was a red flag warning, which means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Residents near Garcon Point Road were forced to evacuate their homes, as the fire spread to about 200 acres. In the Sea Pines Neighborhood off Dickerson City Road, at least one home barely escaped the blaze.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Florida Forest Service several times Monday, asking why the permit was approved despite dry and windy conditions. Florida Forest Service spokesman Joe Zwierzchowski refused an interview in person and did not respond to emails.

“They’re trying to burn our county down. I think it’s wrong,” Calkins said.

Jim Lamar, a spokesman with the Northwest Florida Water Management District, confirmed the forest service is investigating what caused the fire to spread but would not comment further about why the agency would burn on such a windy day.

“They saw the wind, and now they’re going running and denying it. This is why people don’t trust our government,” Calkins said. “They’re literally burning our stuff down on purpose.”

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Fried’s office for comment.

Calkins has previously expressed out-of-the-box views. An hour after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot started, Calkins posted to Facebook saying “Proud of our patriots. Stop the Steal.”

He said Tuesday he stood by his statements Monday night, calling on the fire to be investigated by an outside agency.

Santa Rosa County Commissioners agreed Monday night more needs to be done to prevent prescribed burns from getting out of control.