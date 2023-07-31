SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County commissioners passed a resolution stating they’re opposed to a federal proposal that would set a 10-knot speed limit for boats and ships in some areas of the Gulf of Mexico to save an endangered species of whales.

“We need to stop this horrible regulation from taking away our local people’s freedom,” Commissioner James Calkins said.

Christian Wagley is a coastal organizer with Healthy Gulf which is one of the groups petitioning to have this rule in place.

“I think a blanket opposition is not reasonable,” Wagley said to the board. “What I would ask you to do is ask NOAA and all the parties to come together and to roll up our sleeves and find solutions.”

The goal is to protect the endangered Rice’s whales. There are likely fewer than 100 left and most are living in the Gulf of Mexico.

“These are magnificent animals that really drive the ecology of our offshore areas,” Wagley said. “The fish that our fishermen go out to catch, the Wahoo and the Marlin and the Swordfish, they’re actually enriched and that system works better and is made better by the whales.”

If approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the speed limitations would be in place for parts of the Gulf that are between about 300 and 1,300 feet deep.

“I fully agree with protecting the animals as best we can but we need to put people first,” Calkins said.

Nighttime travel in the area could be banned which raises some concerns that it could hinder activity at the ports of Pensacola and Mobile.