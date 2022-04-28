SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of sexually abusing a child.

Tamara Michelle Fallaw, 26, is wanted for Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Molest Victim Less 12 Years of Age, according to a Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers Facebook post that was reshared by the SRCSO.

Fallaw is 5 feet 4 inches tall. Fallaw weighs 300 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about Fallaw’s whereabouts, call the SRCSO at 850-983-1100 or Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP.

Those who provide information could receive an award of $3,000, according to the post. Tips received are always anonymous.