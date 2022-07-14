MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — After the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Santa Rose County is trying to ban abortions.

The county commission moved forward with what’s called the “All Lives Matter” ordinance. This would be a trigger ordinance that would ban abortions and clinics in the county.

There are a few obstacles in the way before it would take effect. There will need to be public hearings to get input from residents. The state legislature would also have to amend statutes to allow counties to make decisions on abortions. The court will also have to decide that the privacy amendment in Florida’s constitution does not cover abortions which is being litigated right now.

“We have all been praying that this day would come,” said Commissioner James Calkins. “With God all things are possible. We in Santa Rosa County are the only county in the state who voted through an election to make ourselves a pro-life sanctuary.”

Right now, there are no abortion clinics in Santa Rosa County.