SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One day after Escambia County Public Schools came to an agreement to raise its teachers’ pay, the Santa Rosa County School District is following in its footsteps.

According to the Santa Rosa County School District, the increase will be applied to raising the minimum teacher salary in the county to $47,500 and will provide for a 4.33 percent increase for veteran teachers making above the new minimum salary.

The agreement is the highest salary improvement the district has received in over a decade and was approved during the Dec. 8, school board meeting. The school district said the final implementation of the settlement is pending ratification from the bargaining unit.

“The School Board and I are thrilled to be able to provide the highest raise in over a decade to our instructional employees,” said Superintendent Dr. Karen Barber. “Our teachers are outstanding and dedicated to the success of our students, and they deserve our support and gratitude. We are also very grateful to our administrators who are committed to loving, educating, and preparing all our students for graduation and a successful future.”

This tentative agreement represents an overall average increase of 5.1 percent to instructional salaries to be paid by funds from Santa Rosa County District Schools. It is set to begin during the 2022-2023 school year.

Administrators also received Board approval for a 4.33% salary improvement.