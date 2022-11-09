SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4.

On Nov. 4, a school resource officer with the SRCSO took a complaint regarding the victim having inappropriate text conversations with Kapolczynski. The complaint began when the victim took screenshots of messages between her and Kapolczynski and sent them to another student. That student reported it to school staff, according to the arrest report.

The school’s staff responded by speaking to both the victim and Kapolczynski and sending him home for the day. The school then notified the school resource officer, according to the arrest report.

The victim told school staff she had received numerous text messages from Kapolczynski dating back to June 2022. She said on Oct. 16, 2022, the conversations turned sexual. According to the arrest report, on Oct. 28, Kapolczynski asked the victim to come to a classroom he had been substitute teaching. While there, she was taken into an accessory closet of the room, which is where Kapolczynski allegedly began hugging her and tried to kiss her. The victim said Kapolczynski also placed his hand under her shirt and fondled her.

The victim’s friend said she was told “John” told the victim to meet him in the parking lot at night, “behind her parents back,” so he could “teach her how to drive.” The victim did not go according to the witness.

Kapolczynski was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.