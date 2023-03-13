SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office introduced its newest member of the team Monday, “Chief” the K9. Chief is a bloodhound.

The name “Chief” is in recognition of Chief Deputy Joe McCurdy, who is set to retire this summer after 33 years of “dedicated service” to the Santa Rosa County community.

Chief McCurdy started a dispatcher with the Sheriff’s Office in June 1989 and transferred to the Detention Division in November the same year. In 1991, McCurdy moved to the Law Enforcement Division.

He also served as a detective and supervisor within the Major Crimes and Narcotics Division. In 2015, McCurdy was promoted to Captain of the Investigations. In 2016, he was promoted to Major.

“Chief McCurdy was moved over the Department of Law Enforcement in January 2017 and was responsible for all patrol districts, criminal investigations, and court security,” reads the release.

In June 2018, McCurdy was promoted to Chief Deputy, where he served as second in-command directly under Sheriff Johnson.