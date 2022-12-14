Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are warning of scam phone calls residents have been receiving

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are warning of scam phone calls residents have been receiving.

According to a post on Facebook, multiple residents have received a phone call from a man on the other line threatening them and cursing them out. The man is pretending to be SGT Goodwin.

Officials said the man has been spoofing his calls and the number that shows up is 983-1100. Officials want to remind citizens that they would “never call you about warrants or citations.”

It is asked that anyone who receives this call to call 850-983-1190 to report the information.

