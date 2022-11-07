NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre.

According to the SRCSO, deputies responded to the home on 2075 Pine Ranch Dr., regarding the reported shooting and contacted the homeowner, who had reportedly fired the weapon.

After receiving information that a person involved had been shot and left the area, deputies said they utilized their Bloodhound Unit and successfully located the person. Deputies said the individual was transported to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

SRCSO said this is currently an active and ongoing investigation.