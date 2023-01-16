SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton.

Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. Public Information Officer Jillian Durkin with SRCSO said a body was not supposed to be there.

Deputies are investigating and they said it does not appear to be criminal. They do not plan on exhuming bodies at this point. Deputies said the discovery was made at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Another body was found in an unmarked grave at Historic Milton Cemetery Monday morning. Milton Police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating after cemetery records do not show a body buried there.