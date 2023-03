SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a Sunday night deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Navarre.

Deputies said this happened at around 9:30 p.m. on March 19 at the Cayo Grande apartments on Navarre Parkway.

Deputies said Colby Vinson, 24, was killed and this incident was not random.

The search continues for the suspect.