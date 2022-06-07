MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man with an extensive criminal history is off the streets once again and back in the Santa Rosa County jail.

Mark Frate, 29, was booked into the jail Friday on multiple charges in connection to recent findings by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Bob Johnson said at a Tuesday morning press conference Frate is a habitual felony offender.

“Today, I’m going to tell you a story, and it’s about this scumbag, and I’m being polite here by calling him that,” Johnson said. “He has 36 felony charges, 10 misdemeanor charges. On May 3rd, we arrest him because he gets into an argument with his significant other and punches her in the face multiple times; knocks out a tooth; then decides to choke her. After all that, he texts the daughter of the lady that he beat up and says, ‘hey, on the way to your house. I’m going to burn it down with you in it.’ (He said that) to a 13-year-old girl. Great guy.”

Frate was released on a GPS monitor, despite his criminal history dating back to the time he was 18 or 19, Johnson said. At some point, Frate cut off the monitor, Johnson said, and violated the conditions of his release. Therefore, Frate was wanted by law enforcement.

Deputies spotted Frate on early Friday morning and pulled him over. Body camera footage shows Frate fleeing from deputies.

“He’s doing about 100 (miles per hour) when he runs that red light with a 2-year-old unrestrained in the car,” Johnson said.

Frate was eventually caught later that Friday morning. Johnson said he reviewed Frate’s case files and realized Frate had been accused of lewd and lascivious behavior with children.

“Multiple victims, all under the age of 16,” Johnson said. “I’ll just say were touched inappropriately.”

Frate is charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on children under the age of 16, battery, fleeing police, and more. He is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail on a $1.7 million bond.

“Hopefully that doesn’t get lowered because (Frate) doesn’t need to be out,” Johnson said. “He needs state prison is what he needs.”