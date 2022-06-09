SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officials said a school bus in the Santa Rosa County School District crashed into a pickup truck and trailer Thursday, June 9.

The school bus and truck were traveling along Soundside Drive towards Pensacola when the truck slowed down to turn onto Sabal Palm Drive, according to a news release from the FHP.

The driver of the bus didn’t slow down, and the driver rear-ended the trailer attached to the truck. There were eight children on the bus. No one was injured, according to the release.