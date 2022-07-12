Sandbags will be available in Harrison & Hancock counties.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County is offering sand to those in need starting Tuesday, July 12.

Areas in Santa Rosa County may experience flash flooding with heavy rains projected through Sunday, July 17. County officials expect two to four inches of rainfall north of I-10 and four to six inches of rainfall near the coast.

If you need a bag, it will be given out at the following locations on a first-come, first-serve basis:

The corner of Leisure St. and Citrus Dr. in Navarre

Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze

Pace Fire-Rescue in Pace

The corner of Pine Forest Rd. and Carroll Rd. in Milton

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovel, according to the release. Sandbags can be found at several hardware stores. For more information, click the link here.