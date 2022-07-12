SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County is offering sand to those in need starting Tuesday, July 12.
Areas in Santa Rosa County may experience flash flooding with heavy rains projected through Sunday, July 17. County officials expect two to four inches of rainfall north of I-10 and four to six inches of rainfall near the coast.
If you need a bag, it will be given out at the following locations on a first-come, first-serve basis:
- The corner of Leisure St. and Citrus Dr. in Navarre
- Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze
- Pace Fire-Rescue in Pace
- The corner of Pine Forest Rd. and Carroll Rd. in Milton
Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovel, according to the release. Sandbags can be found at several hardware stores. For more information, click the link here.
You can stay ahead of all weather, breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.