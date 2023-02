SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

Zeke Tyler Watson, 29, is a white male. SRCSO said he is approximately 5’8” and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information on Watson, call SRCSO at 850-983-1100, or Santa Rosa County CrimeStoppers at 850-437-STOP (7867.)