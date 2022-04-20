SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County man was sentenced to 20 years after he broke into his children’s mother’s home in November 2019.

Christopher Wayne Smith, 42, was found guilty of Burglary of a Dwelling with an Assault or Battery, Tampering with a victim (involving the possession of a first-degree felony), Felony Battery, Violation of an Injunction for Protection Against Domestic Violence and Criminal Mischief.

In November 2019, Smith broke into his children’s mother’s home and chased her out of the home. This led to the woman getting an injury. The victim had previously gotten an Injunction for the Protection Against Domestic Violence, which kept Smith from having any contact with her.