SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A California man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child under the age of 12 in Santa Rosa County, according to an arrest report.

Arrest reports show that between Oct. 3 and Nov. 12, Bernardino “Junior” Bello, 35, inappropriately touched a young girl and told her that if she told anyone he would “hurt her.” On Feb. 3, 2022, reports of the incidents were filed with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

When interviewed by SRCSO detectives, the girl said the first incident happened when she was out in either her front or back yard, which is when Bello came and sat next to her on the ground. He then touched her chest and she tried to pull away and stand up, according to the report. This is when he threatened to hurt her if she told anyone, according to the report.

The report details a second incident when she was in her yard again and Bello came over to talk to her about school. According to an arrest report, the girl claimed this is when he “put his hand on her ‘private.” The girl also said he touched her over top of her clothes. The Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted on Feb. 4, 2022.

When detectives attempted to reach Bello for an interview, he told them he was out of town and would contact them whenever he returned. Two weeks later they contacted Bello again and he again said he was out of town.

Bello was arrested on June 21, 2022 and charged with felony lewd behavior. His bond was set at $50,000.