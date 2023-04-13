MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County is moving forward with plans to expand broadband internet to rural areas.

The county commission approved $1.5 million that will go towards offering incentives to internet service providers. Areas like Jay, Chumuckla and McLellan are without high-speed internet.

Charlotte O’Laughlin lives on the north end of the county in McLellan. She said without internet, she and other seniors can’t do virtual doctor appointments and often have to get 60-mile rides to a doctor.

“Having broadband to do telehealth with their doctors is life or death situations at times,” O’Laughlin said.

Escambia County has already approved an expansion of broadband and the fiber network is being built. Some residents there could see internet as early as this year.