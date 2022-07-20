SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced that a member of their K-9 family passed away.

K-9 Narco passed away on July 14, 2022. A post on their Facebook page said Narco was two years old when he came to the sheriff’s office.

K9 Narco came to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office when he was 2 years old. He served the citizens of Santa Rosa County for 5 years as a Patrol Dog. He assissted in the capture of numerous wanted criminals and throughout his service, located hundreds of pounds of illegal narcotics. Upon his retirement, he lived a happy and comfortable life with his handler and family. He was known to always have his favorite toy with him, his rubber chicken. On 7-14-2022, K9 Narco passed at home lying in his favorite spot in front of the living room couch. We are thankful for his time in service with the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office. Our condolences to K-9 Narco’s handler, Sgt. Clay Smith.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Post