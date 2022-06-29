SANTA ROSA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after they were found with narcotics and 92 apple products.

Eduard Jesus Silva, 23, and Neiker David Alvarez, 24, were arrested after deputies stopped them along Interstate 10 for a “traffic violation,” according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found narcotics and 92 ‘factory-sealed’ Apple devices including iPad Pros, MacBooks and other devices.

The pair were arrested after deputies discovered that they were wanted for “theft-related charges out of Mansfield, Texas,” according to the release. Investigators believe the two were involved in a burglary that happened a day earlier at a Best Buy warehouse in Mansfield.

Silva and Alvarez are currently being held in the Santa Rosa County jail.