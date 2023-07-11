NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — After several shark sightings in recent weeks, Santa Rosa County commissioners and county staff are discussing possible restrictions on shark fishing on Navarre Beach.

Staff members have been looking at proposals to regulate where and when shark fishing can happen. The proposal would limit the hours during busy summer months and it would ban shark fishing near some swimming areas.

Several fishermen spoke out Monday during a public forum saying they don’t want any more regulations. Commissioner James Calkins agreed with them.

“Our beach is a place of freedom,” Calkins said. “Our beach is a place of enjoyment for everybody and I want to put this to rest.”

The county commission will decide if they want to end the discussion on shark fishing regulations. The vote will happen at the regular meeting Thursday at 9:30 a.m.