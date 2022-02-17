SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter is temporarily waiving adoption fees for the month of February.

The shelter decided to waive the fees for February after the shelter called a “code red,” meaning the shelter has reached full capacity. The 96 slots available at shelter have all been filled up, and there aren’t anymore kennels to support the incoming dogs.

With the lack of space, resources to spay/neuter and feed the animals has become even harder. The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter is asking residents to foster or adopt while the shelter is experiencing one its hardest times.

All adoption fees are being waived for the month of February. For more information, call the Santa Rosa County Animal Services at 850-983-4680 or email them at animals@santarosa.fl.gov. The shelter is at 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton. If you would like to adopt or foster, click the link here.