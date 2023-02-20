The shelter will be closed to the public on Wed., March 1, for the clinic but will be open for normal operating hours on Thur., March 2.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal Services is planning to hold a reduced-cost microchip drive-through clinic on Wed., March 1 from 1-4 p.m.

The county said only cats and dogs are eligible to be microchipped and the shelter will be closed to set up and run the clinic. They said for the safety of shelter staff, aggressive animals will not be eligible for microchips.

Microchips are $10 per animal, cash only. The county said all animals must be secured in the vehicle and cats should be secured in a carrier.

According to the shelter, microchips can take a few minutes to ensure they are properly injected and scanned. Community members wishing to participate should plan to arrive early and expect longer waits than other drive-through clinics.

For more information on the drive-through clinic, contact SRCAS at 850-983-4680.