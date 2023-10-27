NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A local developer has been approved to bring an RV Resort with 171 spaces to Navarre Beach.

The 23-acre property is about half a mile west of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier on the Santa Rosa Sound side.

The Santa Rosa County Commission voted 3-2 to approve a lease amendment to allow the RV Resort.

This request received some opposition Thursday night but the developer, Chris Ferrara with Santa Rosa Development LLC, defended himself against some social media rumors.

“This is not a so-called trailer park as some of the people have stated in some of their posts,” Ferrara said. “We’re talking about million-dollar motor coaches that will bring economic development to Navarre Beach.”

The developer said either way, something big would be going on the property soon. If not an RV Resort, there would likely be at least 700 condominium units, Ferrara said.