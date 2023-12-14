MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Some Santa Rosa County residents are upset saying elected officials are limiting their free speech.

If anyone wants to address the county commissioners, they now get four minutes each during the public forum at the beginning of the meeting. However, a new rule that took effect at Thursday’s meeting restricts people from giving input later on in the meeting about specific items on the agenda.

“The reason the agenda items are allowed to be spoken on is because they are important to the people,” resident Sherry Chapman said to the board. “It is not all your decision. You should not have a decision made before you walk in here.”

“It’s not a dictatorship,” Resident Aaron Williams said. “You just don’t decide and do. We are a Republic. We get together, we talk and we have conversations. Let’s get back to that.”

Board chairman Sam Parker put the rule in place to cut down on lengthy meetings, but a resolution must still be voted on by the board. The vote was tabled Thursday because Commissioner James Calkins was absent.

