NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A precautionary boil water notice has been announced for the Bandera Subdivision in Navarre.

A release from the Fairpoint Regional Utility Systems, Inc. said a water main break occurred, which has caused a water outage in the subdivision. The subdivision includes Paloma Street, Chaparral Street, Palo Alto Street, Page Street, Bandera Drive, and Mariposa Street.

As a precaution, the utility company said they advise all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes be boiled. The boil water notice is set to be in effect a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to use.