SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies are working with officers from the Pensacola Police Department on a case where a man was robbed and had his vehicle stolen.

Deputies said on Sunday, April 17 at 11 p.m., they were called to a Circle K convenience store on Garcon Point Rd. after a man was allegedly robbed. When they arrived, the victim told deputies that two masked men approached him with a gun and were able to rob him and steal his vehicle.

While on the scene, a different stolen car from Escambia County was found. Detectives said this is an active investigation.

If you have any information regarding either case, you are asked to call the Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers Program at (850) 437-STOP. A reward of $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.