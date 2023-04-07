NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A person is dead after they were shot in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call at 1 p.m. of a shooting on the 2600 block of Salamanca Street, near E Bay Boulevard. Deputies said one person has died.

Officials said a suspect has been located and they are working to apprehend the person. This is an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. This story will be updated when more information is available.