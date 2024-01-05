SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after he led a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on a chase and crashed his vehicle, according to FHP.

A trooper was on Interstate 10 near mile marker 28 when they reportedly saw a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica traveling faster than the posted speed limit.

The trooper turned their lights on, and the driver pulled over, according to a news release from FHP.

The trooper spoke with the driver, later identified as Darryl Gregory Randolph, 28, and was walking back to his patrol car when Randolph allegedly started driving away.

The trooper followed Randolph because he drove in “a reckless and careless manner,” the release said.

Randolph led the trooper on a four-and-a-half-mile chase until he crashed while attempting to turn left onto the westbound entrance ramp of I-10, according to FHP.

The driver of the car he crashed into had minor injuries. Randolph then allegedly got out of the vehicle and left the scene on foot.

Another trooper arrived on the scene with a K9 to help catch Randolph. Randolph then surrendered voluntarily, and FHP members were able to arrest him.

Randolph is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with injury and warrant arrest for fraud from Escambia County.