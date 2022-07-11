SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola was arrested after deputies believe he burglarized a vehicle by jumping through its window.

Leonard J. Allen, 35, was arrested after Santa Rosa County deputies were called to a CVS for a vehicle burglary. Investigators reviewed security footage which showed Allen jumping into a vehicle.

Half of Allen’s body hung out the window while he reached for several items inside the vehicle. Allen then left the scene and was later found by police with the stolen items.

Allen was charged with Burglary and theft. Allen is currently being held in the Santa Rosa County jail. The burglary happened Saturday, July 9, at a CVS off Highway 98 in Gulf Breeze.