MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis Monday, according to a release from the City of Milton.

Cameron Vashawn Johnson, 26, was charged with murder, according to Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force made the arrest at a home on Florida Town Road in Pace, according to the release.

On Jan. 1, officers responded to 6406 Sellers Drive in reference to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, officers said they saw a male subject at the front doorway of the residence, “crying while on the phone.” Officers said they also saw a white female standing at the front door. THey said both people were escorted out to the street.

Officers said they entered the house and saw a white female sitting on a mattress in the front room of the house and she explained where the deceased individual was and how to get to the room.

According to the arrest report, on the back northeast side of the residence was a utility room which was attached to the residence with one entry door facing south. When officers entered the room, they said they saw a white male laying on the floor, on his back, with his legs tucked underneath him. Officers reported they saw what appeared to be “possible” gunshot wounds to the chest area.

Officers spoke with witnesses who were in the house when the alleged shooting happened. A witness said he was sleeping on the couch in the living room when around 3:30 a.m., he was awoken by four loud gunshots. The witness said seconds later he saw three individuals including Johnson busting through the back door of the house yelling, “everybody get the [sic] out of the house.”

The witness said Johnson went down the hallway towards the back bedrooms carrying a black “military style rifle,” and wearing all black clothing. The witness said they all started running from the house and crossed over to Boardwalk Apartments on Park Avenue until they reached a wooded area. As they exited the wooded area, the witness said they stopped to catch their breath and he asked Johnson why they were running. The witness said Johnson responded, “It’s a [sic] dead.”

On Jan. 4, officers spoke with the parents of the victim, who provided screenshots of text messages between the victim and Johnson. The parents said they spoke with a witness who reached out to them after their son died and told them, “he tried to talk Johnny out of going to Cameron’s place, because he knows there is a ‘beef’ between them.”

Johnson was booked into the Santa Rosa Jail without bond.