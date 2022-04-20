ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he killed a Santa Rosa County resident in a 2020 crash.

Jack Christopher Tchorzewski was sentenced for DUI manslaughter and Grand Theft Auto. Tchorzewski was found arrested for DUI manslaughter in February of 2020. Tchorzewski was driving along Berryhill Road, when he crossed into the centerline, hitting another driver head-on.

Nancy Lou Graham, the driver of the second car, was pronounced dead on the scene. A blood test confirmed that Tchorzewski had alcohol, alprazolam (Xanax) and Nordiazepam in his system at the time of the crash. Xanax and Nordiazepam are used to treat anxiety but can be abused like alcohol.

Tchorzewski pled no contest and was given a 12-year sentence followed by three years of probation. Tchorzewski must serve a minimum of four years of his 12-year sentences. Tchorzewski’s license was permanently revoked, according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.