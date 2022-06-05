SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol say a man from Pace is dead after a bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County. According to a crash report, troopers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Pace Patriot Boulevard at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon.

The report says a 69-year-old man from Pace was riding a bike on the sidewalk, lost control, and fell off the bike hitting the concrete. The victim’s name has not been released. The incident report says he was not wearing a helmet. The report says the victim’s next of kin was notified by the Florida Highway Patrol.