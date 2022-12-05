SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound.
The man died on the scene as a result of his injuries and the investigation is still pending, according to FHP.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
