SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound.

The man died on the scene as a result of his injuries and the investigation is still pending, according to FHP.