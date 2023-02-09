SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace man is behind bars after allegedly molesting a child between the ages of 12 to 18, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Thaddaus Austin Brigham, 44, was charged with sexual assault (domestic violence) on a victim between the ages of 12 to 18.

According to Brigham’s arrest report, on Jan. 3, deputies responded to the Department of Children and Families in Milton in reference to a child molestation. Deputies said they were told by DCF the victim reported Brigham.

On Jan. 10, the victim was brought to the Santa Rosa Kids House for a forensic interview, according to the report. The victim said Brigham did “lewd things” to her and would try and teach her things. The victim said Brigham was “grooming her.”

In text messages the victim showed investigators, the victim tells Brigham several times she didn’t like when he touched her, but “knew it made him happy,” so she didn’t say anything. In the messages, Brigham told the victim, “Hm.. I was only doing it because I thought it made you feel good, which is the part that made me happy.”

Brigham was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.